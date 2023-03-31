Colors On Parade Partners with Sherwin-Williams on Color Matching Technology

Colors On Parade, the service provider of mobile automotive paint and body repairs in the U.S. has partnered with Sherwin Williams Automotive to bring SMARTmatch Technology to the general public. Colors On Parade has been a major service provider to the automotive dealership industry for 35 years with over 250 service units in 55 markets across the U.S. The company has grown in recent years by also providing mobile autobody cosmetic repairs to the general public, providing an alternative to using a body shop, avoiding an insurance claim and less out of pocket expense.

