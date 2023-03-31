CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Centers in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new acquisitions on March 31. The company acquired BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo. and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“Our goal has been to maintain communication with our customers to guarantee that we make it a positive experience during difficult times and know that Classic Collision will continue that same approach,” stated BJ Penrod former owner of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision.

“We’re a fixture in the neighborhood and people know us and trust us; they come back to us for service even when they move out of the area

