Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Centers in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision, LLC announced two new acquisitions on March 31. The company acquired BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo. and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

“Our goal has been to maintain communication with our customers to guarantee that we make it a positive experience during difficult times and know that Classic Collision will continue that same approach,” stated BJ Penrod former owner of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision.

“We’re a fixture in the neighborhood and people know us and trust us; they come back to us for service even when they move out of the area