CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / April 20 CIECA Technical Webinar Features Microsoft API Architect Darrel Miller

April 20 CIECA Technical Webinar Features Microsoft API Architect Darrel Miller

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) today that a special guest speaker, Darrel Miller, API Architect at Microsoft, will present during the next CIECA Technical Webinar. The presentation, Open API Development Best Practices & Lessons Learned, will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

Darrel Miller, API Architect at Microsoft, will be the featured presenter during the April 20, 2023 CIECA Technical Webinar.

Registration for the April 20 CIECA Webinar is available online.

During the one-hour webinar, CIECA’s Architecture Committee will also provide an update about CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and share information about the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey