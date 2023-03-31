April 20 CIECA Technical Webinar Features Microsoft API Architect Darrel Miller

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) today that a special guest speaker, Darrel Miller, API Architect at Microsoft, will present during the next CIECA Technical Webinar. The presentation, Open API Development Best Practices & Lessons Learned, will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

Registration for the April 20 CIECA Webinar is available online.

During the one-hour webinar, CIECA’s Architecture Committee will also provide an update about CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and share information about the