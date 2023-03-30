Wyoming Automotive Named PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that it has honored Wyoming Automotive of Casper, Wyo., as its Automotive Refinish 2022 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.
Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program,
