Top 10 U.S. Auto Insurers Had Over 76% Market Share in 2022

Progressive moves into second place on the list of top 10 private passenger auto insurers. NAIC reports auto insurance premiums earned up nearly 5% in 2022.

Total direct premiums earned on private passenger auto insurance were $270.26 billion in the U.S., up 4.86% from 57.7 billion in 2021 according to final data released March 28 by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In 2021, earned premiums were up 3.08%, a return to growth following the approximate $1 billion decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, as a result of the reduction in driving due to pandemic restrictions,