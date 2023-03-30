Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Partners with Arity to Launch Telematics Insurance Program

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance announces its new insurance program, Drive‘n Save, which was built in partnership with Arity, a mobility data and analytics company. The program offers drivers the chance to save 10% off their auto insurance premium just for participating, with deeper discounts available for drivers who demonstrate ongoing safe driving behavior. Policyholders download Texas Farm Bureau Insurance’s mobile telematics app, which collects driving behavior data to provide them with more accurate and fairer pricing based on how and how much they drive, leading the way for the future of insurance.

