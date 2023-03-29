USAA Releases Top 10 States for Vehicle Thefts

Vehicle thefts continue to rise across the nation as USAA members have experienced an 8% increase in total theft of vehicles since 2021. USAA alone saw more than 20,000 vehicles stolen in 2022.
Top 10 States for USAA Vehicle Theft Claims in 2022 were:
- Texas
- California
- Colorado
- Washington
- Florida
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Maryland
Earlier in March, an analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, said more than 1 million vehicles were stolen last year in the U.S., marking a 7% increase over 2021.
