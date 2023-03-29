CollisionWeek

USAA Releases Top 10 States for Vehicle Thefts

Vehicle thefts continue to rise across the nation as USAA members have experienced an 8% increase in total theft of vehicles since 2021. USAA alone saw more than 20,000 vehicles stolen in 2022.

USAA logoTop 10 States for USAA Vehicle Theft Claims in 2022 were:

  • Texas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Washington
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Virginia
  • Oregon
  • North Carolina
  • Maryland

Earlier in March, an analysis conducted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, said more than 1 million vehicles were stolen last year in the U.S., marking a 7% increase over 2021.

