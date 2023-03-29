Small Business Owners’ Confidence in the National Economy Drops

Inflation concerns continue as just 1 in 5 small businesses believe the U.S. economy is in good health.

The MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, released today, dropped slightly this quarter to 60 from 62.1 as small business owners’ outlook on the national economy weakened.

One in five (20%) small business owners believe the U.S. economy is in good health, down from 27% saying the same last quarter. Also contributing to the drop, fewer small businesses say they plan to increase investment over the next year (38% vs. 47% last quarter).

Despite small business owners seeing a