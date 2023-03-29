Lemonade Car Insurance Launches in Oregon

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the digital insurance company, announced the launch of Lemonade Car in Oregon, marking the fifth state where the full suite of Lemonade insurance products are available.

Lemonade Car offers drivers the ability to only pay for the miles they drive on top of a low monthly base price. The company boasts that Lemonade Car features a first-of-its-kind claims process that allows customers to file claims in minutes, as well as the ability to customize coverages, add a new car, and more through the Lemonade app. When needed, drivers can also access towing services, emergency EV battery recharge, and