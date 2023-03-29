CCC Receives Award for Artificial Intelligence Excellence

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced it has been recognized by Business Intelligence with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Awards. The 2023 AI Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people applying AI to solve real business challenges.

CCC’s AI-powered estimating solution CCC Estimate – STP was recognized as a top innovation in the product category for 2023. CCC Estimate – STP uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates for qualified repairable estimates in seconds without the need for human intervention.

In the organization category, CCC’s NXT Lab innovation hub was recognized as