1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Indiana

1Collision announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center, based in Kokomo, Ind. to its network of independently owned collision repair centers. The collision repair facility is part of Chariot Auto Group in North Central Indiana, established in 1926.

Ric Pugmire, Chariot’s Director of Collision Operations, said the company is committed to providing world-class customer service and investing in employee education and training to ensure a proper and safe repair on every vehicle.

“We are delighted to be bringing on operators like Ric Pugmire and the Chariot team,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development. “Ric has been involved in