James O’Dell Named Assistant Director of Aftermarket Education at Northwood University

Northwood University announced that it has hired James O’Dell, an industry veteran, to serve in a new role supporting automotive aftermarket education.

“We are thrilled to welcome James O’Dell as our new assistant director of aftermarket education,” stated Kristin Stehouwer, academic vice president and provost of Northwood University. “His professional experiences and network, along with that of our new University of Aftermarket executive director, will usher in an age of growth for our aftermarket programs, which will benefit the entire automotive industry.”

The automotive aftermarket includes vehicle parts,