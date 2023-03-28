Group of 28 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass Right to Repair Legislation

Letter urges passage of federal right to repair and design patent legislation to preserve competition in vehicle, farm and digital equipment service and repair.

A group of 28 bipartisan state and territory attorneys general, representing states from Maine to Alaska, signaled their support for consumers’ right to repair the items they purchase – including automobiles, tractors, smartphones and more.

In a letter to leaders of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, the attorneys general point to bipartisan right to repair measures, like the recently reintroduced Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation