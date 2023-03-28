CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car-O-Liner Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Car-O-Liner Celebrates 50th Anniversary

By Leave a Comment

Car-O-Liner, the global collision repair equipment provider, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A special commemorative logo will mark the milestone.

“Since 1973, Car-O-Liner has been known for excellence, innovation and passion, offering customers a full line of state-of-the-art collision repair solutions,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “From alignment and measuring equipment to state-of-the-art ADAS calibration, Car-O-Liner continues to lead the industry as we enter our next 50 years. We thank employees past and present and our loyal customers for being part of Car-O-Liner’s successful journey.”

Today, Car-O-Liner provides a complete line of collision repair solutions, including alignment

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey