Car-O-Liner Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Car-O-Liner, the global collision repair equipment provider, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A special commemorative logo will mark the milestone.

“Since 1973, Car-O-Liner has been known for excellence, innovation and passion, offering customers a full line of state-of-the-art collision repair solutions,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “From alignment and measuring equipment to state-of-the-art ADAS calibration, Car-O-Liner continues to lead the industry as we enter our next 50 years. We thank employees past and present and our loyal customers for being part of Car-O-Liner’s successful journey.”

Today, Car-O-Liner provides a complete line of collision repair solutions, including alignment