Ricardo Rosso Named Site Manager of AkzoNobel Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings Facility

AkzoNobel announced Ricardo Rosso is the new site manager for its Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings manufacturing facility as of March 1. He started with AkzoNobel in 2011 in Brazil and then joined our North America team (NAM) in 2018 as the production manager for Marine, Protective and Yacht (MPY) Coatings at Akzo’s Houston, Texas factory. Previously, he held various roles in supply chain, logistics and manufacturing teams and has supported several projects across the wood, packaging and coil business segments.

Ricardo reports to Nate Norris, NAM manufacturing and supply chain director, who stated, “As the Pontiac site manager, Ricardo leads all manufacturing operations to ensure our supply chain has continuous improvement. Ricardo brings excellent experience and skills to Pontiac, and I look forward to what he will accomplish as he leads our talented people.”

AkzoNobel acquired the Pontiac factory in 1983 as part of the Wyandotte Paint Products acquisition, securing a position in the North American automotive paint market. Akzo unveiled a modern manufacturing building to produce Sikkens Car Refinishes in 1989 – the first time Sikkens was produced in North America. Pontiac is the only factory in North America to produce vehicle refinishes, signs and commercial vehicle products.

Ricardo Rosso, Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings site manager said: “I am excited about the opportunity to lead the AkzoNobel Pontiac workforce. It has been wonderful to be a part of the AkzoNobel Integrated Supply Chain (ISC) transformation, and continuously grow my career and skills for the past 13 years. I look forward to helping drive more supply chain improvements in my new role for our customers.”