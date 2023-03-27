New Nationwide Agency Forward Survey Shows Dangerous Driving Behavior Drastically Higher than Last Year

Drivers say it’s getting scarier on America’s roadways.

Consumers fear drivers are faster, more aggressive, and more reckless compared to 2022. They are right. New research from Nationwide shows dangerous driving behavior has not improved since last year. In fact, it has reached alarming highs.

The younger the driver, the scarier the driving behaviors

Nationwide’s Agency Forward research found that Gen Z has especially developed unsafe driving habits. 59% of Gen Z drivers admit being more impatient on the road than they were a year ago, and 47% report driving faster and taking phone calls on a handheld device. During