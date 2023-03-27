CollisionWeek

Hertz Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) announced that it has appointed Alexandra Brooks, its Chief Accounting Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 1. Ms. Brooks will replace Kenny Cheung, who is leaving the company to pursue another professional opportunity in a different industry.

Hertz logoHertz is initiating a formal search process for the selection of its permanent Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cheung will remain at the company until April 14 to support the first quarter financial closing process and ensure an orderly transition to Ms. Brooks.

“I would like to thank Kenny for his contributions to Hertz and we wish

