AASP/NJ’s Northeast Trade Show Exceeds Expectations

On March 17-19, the crowds never ceased coming through the doors of the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J. as the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show attracted thousands of automotive and collision professionals eager to fill their minds with knowledge on the industry’s most pressing topics while also looking to fill their shops with some of the latest and greatest tools and equipment showcased by over 100 exhibitors from around the country.

“The only thing I can say about NORTHEAST 2023 is: WOW!” shares AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “From the moment we opened the doors on Friday until we