Universal Technical Institute Announces Purchase of Primary Buildings for Orlando Campus

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI), announced the purchase of the three buildings it fully occupies at its Orlando, Fla. campus, which offers technician training programs in automotive, diesel, motorcycle and marine. In February 2022, UTI completed the consolidation of its UTI-Orlando and MMI-Orlando campuses into the current location, which includes the three buildings being purchased and subleased space in a fourth building.

The purchase of the buildings, which total 154,300 square feet, as well as the 20 acres of associated land, was for $26 million and will be funded from cash on hand,