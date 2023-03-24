LKQ Europe Partners with European Council for Motor Trades and Repairs

LKQ Europe announced its partnership with the European Council for Motor Trades and Repairs (CECRA). This partnership is built on shared objectives and common interests, including access to vehicle data, electric vehicles, green deal, and the ongoing skill development of automotive technicians.

By joining forces with CECRA, LKQ Europe looks forward to participating in the independent repairers division and various working groups to contribute expertise and strengthen the voice of workshops towards the EU institutions.

“We are proud to partner with CECRA, an organization that shares our vision for the future of the automotive industry and the crucial role played by workshops in ensuring an affordable, safe and sustainable mobility for all Europeans,” says Varun Laroyia, CEO LKQ Europe. “This partnership will give us the possibility to present our workshop solutions to CECRA members, participate in critical debates on the future of our industry and help shape the policies that will drive our partnership and LKQ’s businesses forward.”

“We are pleased to welcome LKQ Europe to our network of partners and look forward to working together to advocate for the interests of our members, promote the exchange of knowledge and best practices, and ensure that all workshops have a voice in shaping the future of our industry,” says Bernard Lycke, Director General of CECRA.