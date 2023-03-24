Fix Auto USA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Tujunga, California

Fix Auto USA announced the opening of Fix Auto Tujunga, the newest collision repair center to join its network. The 4,500 sq. ft. facility is located at 7001 Foothill Boulevard in Tujunga, Calif.

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry. A close acquaintance in the auto repair industry recommended that Tarverdyan explore the collision repair side of the business. Tarverdyan quickly found that his background in the insurance space coupled with his passion for the auto industry made for a natural connection in his new