CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / GHSA, Ford Fund Provide Grants to States to Advance Safe, Equitable Mobility for Teens

GHSA, Ford Fund Provide Grants to States to Advance Safe, Equitable Mobility for Teens

By Leave a Comment

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Ford Motor Company, are celebrating a 20-year partnership dedicated to youth traffic safety by awarding grants totaling $94,000 to four states to advance access to safe mobility for teens in underserved and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities.

GHSA logoVehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers, and the inexperience of novice drivers puts everyone on the road at risk. Overall traffic fatalities have surged in recent years – nearly 43,000 people died in crashes on U.S. roads in 2021, a 16-year high. An increase in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey