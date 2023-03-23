GHSA, Ford Fund Provide Grants to States to Advance Safe, Equitable Mobility for Teens

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of the Ford Motor Company, are celebrating a 20-year partnership dedicated to youth traffic safety by awarding grants totaling $94,000 to four states to advance access to safe mobility for teens in underserved and socioeconomically disadvantaged communities.

Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers, and the inexperience of novice drivers puts everyone on the road at risk. Overall traffic fatalities have surged in recent years – nearly 43,000 people died in crashes on U.S. roads in 2021, a 16-year high. An increase in