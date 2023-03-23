CollisionWeek

Consumer Group Concerned California Insurance Commissioner Approved Over $1 Billion in Auto Insurance Rate Hikes

Consumer Watchdog says Insurance Commissioner Lara’s approval last week of a $263.7 million rate hike by California’s largest insurer, State Farm, marks the latest in a flurry of approvals of unjustified 2023 auto insurance rate hikes by the top 6 auto insurers, collectively totaling over $1 billion. These companies insure approximately 48% of the state’s insured vehicles. Hardest hit by the rate hikes are low-income workers who, under some auto insurers’ job-based rating plans approved by Lara, will pay up to 25% more than professionals with college degrees.

The group said that after months of inaction on the proposed rate

