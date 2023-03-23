CollisionWeek

Coalition of 23 State Attorneys General Urge Kia and Hyundai to Address Vehicle Theft Issues

A nationwide coalition of 23 attorneys general is calling on Kia America (Kia) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) to take swift and comprehensive action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that has occurred due to the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers. Alarmingly high theft rates for Kia and Hyundai models continue across the country, including several instances in Connecticut.

As the attorneys general note in a letter, Kia and Hyundai chose not to include anti-theft immobilizers as standard equipment on several vehicle models sold in the United States during a period when every other car

