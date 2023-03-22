CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NICB President and San Diego DA Discuss Crime Trends and Efforts to Fight Insurance Fraud

NICB President and San Diego DA Discuss Crime Trends and Efforts to Fight Insurance Fraud

By Leave a Comment

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, continues to focus on strengthening its longstanding relationship with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to enhance investigative efforts in the county.

NICB logoNICB President and CEO David J. Glawe and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan met at the Insurance Fraud Management (IFM) Conference in Carlsbad on Monday to discuss current insurance fraud and crime trends plaguing San Diego County and how similar trends are impacting the United States. Additionally, they talked about their continued partnership and future collaborations as

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey