Indiana Farmers Insurance Partners with CCC for AI-Powered Estimating

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced today Indiana Farmers Insurance is the latest auto insurer to leverage its industry-first AI-powered CCC Estimate – STP solution. Estimate-STP uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds. In market with 15 insurers, including 7 of the top 10 carriers based on direct written premium, representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume, CCC Estimate – STP offers line level estimates from photos without the need for human intervention.

CCC 2021 logo“Indiana Farmers Insurance is committed to providing our members with an exceptional claims experience,” said Wes Sprinkle,

