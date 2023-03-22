Indiana Farmers Insurance Partners with CCC for AI-Powered Estimating

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced today Indiana Farmers Insurance is the latest auto insurer to leverage its industry-first AI-powered CCC Estimate – STP solution. Estimate-STP uses advanced AI and insurer-driven rules to automatically initiate and populate detailed and actionable estimates in seconds. In market with 15 insurers, including 7 of the top 10 carriers based on direct written premium, representing 50% of U.S. auto claims volume, CCC Estimate – STP offers line level estimates from photos without the need for human intervention.
“Indiana Farmers Insurance is committed to providing our members with an exceptional claims experience,” said Wes Sprinkle,
