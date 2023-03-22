Boyd Group Reports Sales Up Nearly 30% in 2022

Same-store sales up nearly 20%. Demand for collision repair services exceeded capacity.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) today announced the results for the the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31. For the year, sales increased by 29.9% to $2.4 billion from $1.9 billion in the same period of 2021, including same-store sales increases of 19.8%. Fiscal 2022 recognized one additional selling and production day when compared to fiscal 2021, which increased selling and production capacity by 0.4% in 2022 when compared to 2021

For the year, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 24.6% to