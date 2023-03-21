CollisionWeek

Reuters Reports on Concerns that Scratched EV Batteries Lead to Total Losses

A report by Reuters yesterday raised concerns that even slightly damaged electric vehicle (EV) batteries are causing auto insurers to total loss more vehicles. The article says that since there is no way to assess damage to the batteries or repair them, insurers are forced to write off the vehicles, causing higher insurance premiums and diminishing the environmental benefits of EVS.

“We’re buying electric cars for sustainability reasons,” said Matthew Avery, research director at Thatcham Research in the UK was quoted as saying. “But an EV isn’t very sustainable if you’ve got to throw the battery away after a

