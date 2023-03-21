Lift Auto Group Acquires 5 Collision Repair Centers in Alberta, Canada

Lift Auto Group announced that it has significantly expanded its Alberta, Canada operations with the acquisition of Herbers Autobody comprising of five locations in the Edmonton region and one in Grande Prairie.

Herbers serves the Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Leduc regions.

“Lift is very excited to include Herbers Autobody in its rapidly expanding portfolio of Canadian collision repair shops,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking. “For decades Herbers has been the market leading collision repair facility in the Edmonton community, with the prior ownership group creating a formidable legacy of best-in-class service and repairs. Lift is committed