CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lift Auto Group Acquires 5 Collision Repair Centers in Alberta, Canada

Lift Auto Group Acquires 5 Collision Repair Centers in Alberta, Canada

By Leave a Comment

Lift Auto Group announced that it has significantly expanded its Alberta, Canada operations with the acquisition of Herbers Autobody comprising of five locations in the Edmonton region and one in Grande Prairie.

Herbers serves the Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Leduc regions.

“Lift is very excited to include Herbers Autobody in its rapidly expanding portfolio of Canadian collision repair shops,” said Lift Auto Group President & CEO, Mark Reineking.  “For decades Herbers has been the market leading collision repair facility in the Edmonton community, with the prior ownership group creating a formidable legacy of best-in-class service and repairs.  Lift is committed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey