CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Justice Department Sues North Carolina-based Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers

Justice Department Sues North Carolina-based Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers

By Leave a Comment

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina alleging that Billy Joe Goines, the owner and operator of Goines Towing & Recovery (Goines), auctioned off, sold or otherwise disposed of motor vehicles owned by servicemembers using court judgments obtained without filing proper military affidavits, in violation of federal law.

US DOJ sealThe Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) provides a wide variety of financial and housing protections to members of the military. For example, it requires plaintiffs seeking a default judgment in court to file an accurate military affidavit stating whether or not the defendant is in military

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey