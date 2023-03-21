Justice Department Sues North Carolina-based Towing Company for Violating Rights of Servicemembers

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of North Carolina alleging that Billy Joe Goines, the owner and operator of Goines Towing & Recovery (Goines), auctioned off, sold or otherwise disposed of motor vehicles owned by servicemembers using court judgments obtained without filing proper military affidavits, in violation of federal law.

The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) provides a wide variety of financial and housing protections to members of the military. For example, it requires plaintiffs seeking a default judgment in court to file an accurate military affidavit stating whether or not the defendant is in military