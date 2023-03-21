Eric Chester to Keynote ASE 2023 Instructor Training Conference

Renowned speaker and best-selling author Eric Chester will be the keynote speaker at the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference scheduled for July 17-20 in Concord, N.C. The topic of Chester’s speech, entitled Building Rockets That Fly: Ensuring the Success of our Graduates, will focus on helping to make sure graduates of automotive educational programs succeed in their careers.

“As an industry, we are doing a great job of educating students but not all of them reach the launching pad and even fewer of them reach the heights of their career potential after graduation,” said Mike Coley, president of the