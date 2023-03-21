CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Ohio

Crash Champions Opens New Collision Repair Center in Ohio

By Leave a Comment

New facility is the multiple collision repair shop operator’s 25th location in the state.

Crash Champions today announced the opening of its 25th Ohio collision repair center, located at 38401 Chester Road in Avon, Ohio. The facility officially opened on March 20th.

Crash Champions logo“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the Crash Champions team across Ohio,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Since first expanding to the area in 2020, Crash Champions has made it our mission to deliver high-quality collision repair service while also engaging with local communities. The opening of our Avon repair center is part of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey