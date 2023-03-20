CollisionWeek

National Association of Insurance Commissioners Announces Resignation of CEO

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announced that Michael (Mike) F. Consedine is stepping down as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30. Consedine has served as the CEO of the NAIC since January 2017.

“On behalf of our members and the NAIC staff, we are grateful to Mike for all his good work over the past six-plus years and his commitment to the NAIC and the state-based system of insurance regulation,” said NAIC President and Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers. “We are proud of his many accomplishments, including providing stability and leadership during

