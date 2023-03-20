Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Center in Lakeland, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced Friday the acquisition of Auto Tech Collision Center in East Lakeland, FL.

The owners have been in business for over 18 years with a highly qualified team providing an outstanding repair process for their clients.

“An accident can be a very unpleasant situation and we have striven to make this as pleasurable as possible and believe that Classic Collision has the same mindset” stated Charles Brown former owner of Auto Tech Collision Center.

“We’re honored to welcome the Auto Tech team to the Classic Family. We recognize their dedication to excellent customer experience and look forward