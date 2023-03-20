Canadian Council of Collision Repairers Launches Time Study to Address Unpaid Admin Time Issue

The Canadian Council of Collision Repairers (CCCR) announced it will focus on addressing the issue of unpaid administrative time by conducting a comprehensive time study among its members. The study will be conducted as a result of the council’s recent member survey which prioritized the top three issues facing the Canadian collision repair industry: unpaid administrative time, material costs, and repair versus replace.

Kelvin Campbell, Co-Chair of the CCCR, stated, “We are pleased with the participation of our members in this survey and are committed to addressing the issues that matter most to them. The time study will provide us