Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Continued to Increase in First Half of March

Wholesale used-vehicle prices (on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis) increased 1.8% from February in the first 15 days of March. The midmonth Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rose to 238.6, which was down 2.1% from the full month of March 2022. The seasonal adjustment minimized the gains. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of March was an increase of 3.8% compared to February, while the unadjusted price was down 2.6% year over year.

Generally, higher used vehicle prices allow for more collision repair work to be performed prior to a vehicle being declared a total loss.