Virginia and North Carolina Insurance Commissioner to Address April 12 SCRS Open Meeting

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will host a special open board meeting on Wednesday, April 12, from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the Potomac Room at the Omni Richmond in Richmond, Va. The open board meeting will include a special educational session from 10:15 – 11:30 a.m., in collaboration with the Virginia Bureau of Insurance (BOI) and the North Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI).

The special session will feature Virginia Commissioner of Insurance, Scott White, and North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance, Mike Causey, who will present about the activities their office engages in to serve auto

