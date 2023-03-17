CollisionWeek

Northeast Trade Show this Weekend in Secaucus, N.J.

Show runs today through Sunday.

The NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, sponsored by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ), kicks off this afternoon.

In our video interview below, Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ Board of Directors, details the weekend’s events and education opportunities.

The NORTHEAST 2016 trade show opens at 5 p.m. today at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. The show runs through this Sunday, March 20.

Trade show hours are:

  • Friday, March 18 – 5-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 19 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 20 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

More information about the event, its location and exhibitors can be found online at the show website.

The schedule of events for the show is also available to download.

