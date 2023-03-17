Auto Care Association and ASE Announce 2023 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the World Class Technician Award in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have attained ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

There are an estimated 887,000 technicians in the United States, with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification. As of now, there are 2,224 technicians who have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.

The class of 2023 World Class Technicians includes: