AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference April 4-5

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its 2023 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, “New Perspectives,” is scheduled for April 4-5 at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

The 1 ½ day event will feature seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities to provide attendees new perspectives on the way they do business.

More information and registration for the AASP-MN Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference is available online.