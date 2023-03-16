U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 9% in February Compared to Last Year

On a year-over-year basis, the rate of increase in auto body repair prices is down from last month and the all-time high in July but continues above the rate of inflation.

The most recent government figures on inflation through February released Tuesday, March 14 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the 20th month in a row, but the rate of increase is significantly below the historic highs last summer.

The rate of inflation for auto body repair, the consumer price index (CPI) and auto insurance has been at