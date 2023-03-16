Brian Walker Named CFO at VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision announced the promotion of Brian Walker to Chief Financial Officer of VIVE Collision in New York, N.Y. effective March 3.

During his tenure at VIVE, Walker spearheaded the implementation of VIVE Collision’s proprietary in-house accounting system, developed VIVE’s robust and transparent financial reporting capabilities, and scaled the finance and accounting departments as the business grew.

“We have built a strong accounting and finance function; our team is even stronger, and we wouldn’t be where we are without them,” said Walker.

“Brian embodies the three pillars of VIVE