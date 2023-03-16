ASE Winter Registration Deadline March 31

The winter registration deadline for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing and recertification is March 31. Those service professionals registering by the deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.
ASE now offers three options for taking certification or recertification tests:
- In-person testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.
- Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification.
- ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for
