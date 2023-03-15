NIOSH Video Shows How to Tell if Your N95 Respirator is NIOSH Approved

National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) published a video designed to help businesses tell if the respirators they use are approved by the regulator. The video, embedded below, explains how to determine if an N95 filtering facepiece respirator is NIOSH approved, including required labeling and where to look to confirm an approval number. Additionally, it provides tips for how to recognize counterfeit and misrepresented respirators.

N95 is a certification mark of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) registered in the United States and several international jurisdictions.