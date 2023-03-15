Federal Lawsuit Alleges Tesla Violates Anti-Trust Laws by Monopolizing Markets for Repairs and Parts

Suit by vehicle owner seeks class action status alleging Tesla vehicle owners forced to pay high prices for repair services and replacement parts due to electric vehicle manufacturer’s monopolization of market.

A lawsuit filed yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Tesla, Inc. alleges Tesla vehicle owners are forced, “…to pay supracompetitive prices and suffer exorbitant wait times to maintain and repair their Tesla vehicles as a result of Tesla’s monopolization, attempted monopolization, exclusionary conduct, and restraint of the markets for compatible replacement parts and maintenance and repair services for Tesla vehicles.”

The lawsuit,