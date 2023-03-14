Honda’s Bob Nelson Named Chair of Alliance For Automotive Innovation

Hyundai’s José Muñoz named Vice Chair.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced that Bob Nelson, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., will serve as the association’s 2023 board chair. Nelson succeeds Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue. José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America will serve as vice chair.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said, “The auto industry is facing a complex set of policy issues related to electrification, automation and connectivity. Our collective