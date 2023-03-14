CCC 2023 Crash Course Report Shows Increasing Labor Rates, Parts Prices and Collision Repair Complexity

Report identifies macro trends, business drivers, and technologies reshaping consumer driving, vehicle ownership, automotive claims, and collision repair.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced the availability of its annual Crash Course report, which identifies trends impacting the P&C insurance economy. The report delivers insights on the convergence of economic, social, and technological shifts that are reshaping driving behaviors, vehicle ownership, automotive insurance and claims handling, collision repair and more.

Of particular interest for collision repair facility operators and auto insurance companies are the details on the drivers of collision repair severity including labor rates, parts prices and other drivers of claims