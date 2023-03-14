CARFAX Reports Catalytic Convertors Stolen from Up to 153,000 Vehicles in 2022

Recent media reports vastly undercounted catalytic converter thefts in the U.S., new CARFAX data shows. Thieves removed the devices from as many as 153,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, far more than earlier estimates. CARFAX data scientists reviewed catalytic converter replacements from millions of service and maintenance records to arrive at this number.

Thieves are committing “opportunistic crimes,” says Sgt. Matt Casavant with the Maine State Police. “Parking lots – even ones that were well lit – were getting hit. Car dealerships are getting hit on a regular basis, too. The thieves were so brazen that it didn’t matter,”