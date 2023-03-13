Business Groups Raise Concerns with White House Budget Proposal

Group of 85 trade associations, including automotive groups, urges lawmakers to oppose provisions raising taxes on pass-through businesses.

A coalition of small business trade associations is calling on Federal legislators to oppose the Federal budget proposal released by the White House last week. The budget proposed by the White House would raise taxes by $5 trillion and spending by $2 trillion.

In a letter to legislators, the Main Street Employers coalition explained that it was concerned that while tax revenue is at record levels, spending growth in the proposed budget would also occur at record levels.

“The huge deficits forecast