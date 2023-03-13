AIA Canada Urges More Funding for Skills Training in Ontario

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) Senior Director of Government Relations, Alana Baker, promoted the auto care sector’s demand for more funding for skills training as part of the Ontario Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs’ pre-budget consultations last month.

Citing the growing demand for technicians trained to handle electric vehicles (EVs), Alana made the argument that a lack of skills development is an important factor in the ongoing labour shortage in the auto care sector.

“Our industry is facing a shortage of automotive tradespeople and a skills shortage among our workforce which is equally consequential to